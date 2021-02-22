Uddhav Thackeray asks for suggestions as COVID-19 cases rise, Twitterati say 'anything but lockdown'

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, it would seem that the deadly virus have taught most of us absolutely nothing. While some across the world believe that it is a hoax or that it can be wished or prayed away, others believe themselves wholly immune. And unfortunately, even as the case tally rises in some parts of India, people continue to explain why the word "covidiot" will never become obsolete.

In a situation reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic, all businesses and public spaces, with the exception of those dealing in essential commodities, will remain shut in Amravati this week. Other parts of the western state are also considering the enforcement of a fresh lockdown, and have already put restrictions such as night curfews in place.

But as the debate continues, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has left the decision up to the people of the state. That is to say, he is of the opinion that the behaviour of the people will make it abundantly clear whether a lockdown is necessary or not.

"I will seek this answer from you in the coming eight days. Those who do not want a lockdown will observe protocols like using masks, washing hands and keeping physical distance," a tweet from the CMO handle quotes him as saying.