Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Amravati under 7-day lockdown, strict curbs in other parts of state

To arrest the surge in coronavirus cases in the state in the past few days, stringent restrictions, including lockdown and night curfew, closure of schools and colleges and a ban on religious, social and political gatherings has been imposed in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldana, Washim and Mumbai districts. The administration has put in place fresh curbs under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Amravati district in Vidarbha region will be placed under a week-long lockdown from 8pm on February 22 until 8am on March 1, said the district guardian minister Yashomati Thakur. There have been 7,470 Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths since February 1, including a record single-day addition of 727 cases.

"During the lockdown, all shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, will remain shut, as well as government and private educational institutions, private coaching classes, training schools. People can shop for items of daily use from 9am to 5 pm," the minister said.

Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks will remain shut and no gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes will be permitted, she added. "Hotels and restaurants will sell only allow carry-away parcels. However, goods transport will continue unrestricted in this lockdown period," she said.

"All concessions given under the 'Mission Begin Again' stand cancelled till 8am of March 1," said District Collector Shailesh Naval.

In Pune: The district administration has decided to reimpose curfew from 11pm to 6am and keep schools, colleges and coaching classes closed till February 28. This was decided at the meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of this district.

The administration has decided to impose strict restrictions on weddings. It has allowed upto 200 attendees and if there are more than this number present, punitive action will be taken.

In Akola, Yavatmal, Buldana & Washim: Amravati Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh has issued orders that all types of shops / establishments will remain open from 9am to 5pm. Restaurants and hotels can only offer carry-out services. Only 25 attendees are permitted at weddings. Public transport buses may function at 50 per cent capacity.