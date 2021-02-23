Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet BMC chief for reviewing COVID-19 situation in city

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting municipal chief - Iqbal Singh Chahal along with senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to review the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The meeting will be held in the committee room in Varasha Bungalow. Since the past two weeks, the city has recorded a spike in a number of cases, following which, the CM urged Mumbaikars and citizens of Maharashtra to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing the people of the state through video conference, CM Thackeray, stated that a decision on imposing a fresh lockdown will be taken after reviewing the situation in Mumbai for the next eight days.

Senior civic officials stated, following Tuesday's meeting the CM will take a call on the next modus operandi to cut the spread.

"It's now too early to say anything on lockdown, the ongoing week will be crucial to understand the pattern of the spike," said a senior civic official.

"It should be also noted that the number of tests being conducted regularly has also increased," the official added.

The city reported 760 fresh active cases on Monday and there are presently 7,397 active patients in Mumbai.