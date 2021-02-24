COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Night curfew imposed in Aurangabad till March 8

Aurangabad (Maharashtra): In wake of a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Police Commissioner Shailesh Naval on Tuesday announced a night curfew in Aurangabad from 11 pm to 6 am till March 8. The essential services are exempted from the curfew.

"Aurangabad has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases. There are reports of people gathering at places in large numbers and using masks very rarely. It has been decided that curfew to remain imposed from 11 pm-6 am from February 23 to March 8. Essential services are exempted," said Nikhil Gupta, Aurangabad Police Commissioner.

"During this period, essential commodities, and industries, have been excluded and in the next phase, a decision will be taken on the weekly and vegetable markets," he added.