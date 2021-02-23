Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 6,218 new Covid-19 cases, 51 more deaths

More than twenty lakh Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals across Maharashtra till now, according to the state health department. On Tuesday, 5,869 patients were discharged from the hospitals, increasing the recovered number to 20,05,851. Meanwhile, there was a 19 per cent rise in the daily corona cases on Tuesday, with the state reporting 6,218 new infections and 51 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 21,12,318, with 51,857 fatalities.

On the other hand, Mumbai witnessed a drop in daily cases in the last 24 hours, with 643 new cases and three Covid fatalities being reported, increasing the total count to 3,20,531, with 11,449 deaths so far. Moreover, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in the city is seeing a decline, while the weekly growth rate is increasing on a daily basis. However, the overall mortality rate in the city is 3.57 per cent which is still higher than the state Covid fatality rate which is 2.45 per cent.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, although the overall Covid fatality rate of the city is high, but its weekly CFR is less than 1 per cent. However due to compilation of deaths in the month of June last year is the main cause due to which the city's mortality is still high.

“The mortality rate has gone down in the city as there is a proper system in place and also citizens have better awareness about the virus one year down the line. Due to better treatment, tracing and awareness among citizens, the mortality rate has gone down.”

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said there could be various factors for the rise, including the weather pattern. “The cold weather has risen and, three to four weeks ago, there were gram panchayat elections across 14,000 villages where people stepped out for campaigning. Family functions have increased in a big way with marriages seeing a large number of guests and all this may have resulted in a slight increase.”