Maharashtra COVID-19 spike: Mantralaya to work in two shifts

The chief minister’s directive is crucial as he had suggested to the Centre at the NITI Aayog meeting held on February 20, to craft a national policy to change office hours and thereby, alter the 10am to 5pm mindset.

Speaking to the office bearers of the Federation of Gazetted Officers on Tuesday, Thackeray said Maharashtra should take the initiative to establish a new work culture. He, however, urged the federation representatives to take their members and other department employees into confidence for the successful implementation of two shifts for Mantralaya offices.

He also directed thermal scanning of officials and staff of all the departments housed in Mantralaya before they stepped into their workplace. He said a permanent arrangement should be made to conduct antigen testing.

Further, Thackeray directed the chief secretary to arrange for the vaccination of all officials and employees as frontline employees, in the backdrop of rising cases.