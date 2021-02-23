Coronavirus in Maharashtra: No direct relation between surge in COVID-19 cases, mutant strains in the state, says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday clarified that there is no direct relation between the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and some other states with the mutant virus strains N440K and E484Q of COVID-19.

ICMR has responded to media reports stating that the rise in COVID 19 cases in Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara were due to new mutant virus strains.

ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava further clarified that these two virus strains have been detected in other countries too and are not specific to India. Moreover, they have been found earlier in some States in India. ‘’The E484Q strain was earlier detected in four sequences in Maharashtra as early as March and July 2020. The N440K mutation has been reported on 13 different occasions between May and September 2020 in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Assam. The current upsurge in Maharashtra cannot be attributed to the currently discussed point mutations,’’ he said.