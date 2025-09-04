Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Assures New Batch Of Contract Workers Within A Week Amid Staff Protest

KEM Hospital authorities assure staff of fresh contract worker deployment after protest over double shifts | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai: The BMC-run KEM Hospital in Parel will get a new batch of contract workers within a week, hospital authorities assured the Municipal Mazdoor Union on Thursday. The assurance came after permanent employees, along with daily-wage and multipurpose workers, staged a protest over workload pressures.

Union Delegation Meets Hospital Authorities

Class IV employees alleged that the delay in hiring fresh contract staff had forced them to work double shifts to keep services running. According to the union, contracts of outsourced workers expired on August 15, but fresh appointments were stalled due to objections raised by previous contractors.

“The delay has left existing staff overburdened with excessive workloads,” said Pradeep Narkar, joint general secretary of the Municipal Mazdoor Union.

Narkar said a delegation met hospital dean Dr. Sangeeta Rawat twice on Thursday. Later in the day, Dr. Rawat, along with Academy Dean Dr. Harish Phatak, Medical Superintendent Dr. Mohan Desai, Deputy Dean Dr. Rana, and Administrative Officer Rajendra Kurhade, held a detailed discussion with workers’ representatives.

421 Contractual Workers to Be Deployed Soon

At the meeting, the union demanded clarity on the deployment of 421 contractual workers, who are to be hired through a contractor until permanent posts are filled. Dr. Rawat informed them that at least seven more days were needed to complete administrative procedures, secure standing committee approvals, and make financial provisions. She appealed to the staff to cooperate during this interim period.

Compensation for Extra Shifts Under Consideration

Another key demand was compensation for daily-wage and multipurpose workers who have been performing double duty since August 16. The workers sought payment of minimum wages for extra shifts.

Dr. Rawat assured them that a proposal would be forwarded to the competent authority for approval. Since funds had already been allocated for the 421 posts, she added, paying those who actually carried out the additional work would not pose a problem.