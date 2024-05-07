Mumbai: Police Initiate Probe Against Railway Job Racket For Duping 4 Persons Of ₹32 Lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai: The police have initiated a probe against a group of people who had duped four persons to the tune of Rs 32 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs in the railway department. The fraudsters had also prepared bogus appointment letters, identity cards having the logo and stamp of the railway department.

According to the police, the 40-year-old complainant in the case is a resident of Parbhani. In October last year, the victim through a family friend had learnt about a Latur based man who can get him a permanent job in the railway department for Rs 8 lakh. The accused then also got the victim's medical done at JJ Hospital.

The accused also gave a bogus joining letter having railways logo and stamp, to the victim. Over the period of time, the victim paid Rs 8 lakh to the accused. However, in March, when the victim did not get any permanent posting in the railway department, he contacted the accused persons but they could not be contacted.

Later when the victims visited the CST railway office, they were informed that the identity card and other documents provided to them were bogus. Having realised that they had been duped, the victim approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter, police said. The victim also learnt that three more persons were duped in a similar manner.

The police had registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.