Mumbai Police Arrest Main Suspect In ₹36 Lakh Railway Job Scam

Mumbai: Kailas Rajpal Singh, the suspect, was apprehended by Santacruz police on charges of defrauding five individuals, including a lawyer, of approximately 36 lakhs under the guise of offering employment. He is presently under police custody in connection with the fraud case, while authorities continue their search for his two accomplices. They include Mohammad Danish Jishan Alam and Rahul Singh alias Kundan Kumar Ram, all three of whom are natives of Bihar.

A friend of the police officer introduced the lawyer living in Worli to Mohammad Danish. The friend told that Danish has good contacts in the railways and he has given jobs to many people in the railways so far. Therefore, the lawyer requested him for a job for his brother. In this connection, they met at Hotel Sea Presence. On this occasion, Mohammad Danish's two friends Rahul Singh and Kailash Singh were also present.

In this meeting, Danish had said that he was working as Assistant Personnel Officer, Rahul as Head Clerk and Kailas as Assistant in Railways. He had shown his identity card to convince them. So they trusted him. At this time, these three said that they expect ten lakh rupees for the job. They promised commission if they got other candidates. So complainant had paid Rs 36 lakh to him along with his brother for five others.

After paying the money, the accused got the youths medically examined and sent them for training. After a few days, a letter was sent to the complainant stating that he has been appointed. However, as soon as he came to know that the appointment letter given by them was fake, he lodged a complaint against these three with the Santacruz police.

Following this complaint, the police registered a case of embezzlement and fraud against the three namely Mohammad Danish, Rahul Singh and Kailas Singh. While searching for the accused, Kailas Singh was arrested by the police. According to the investigation, Kailas is a criminal on record and has nine such offenses registered against him. As his two other accomplices are absconding, the police have launched a special operation to arrest them.