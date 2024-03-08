Central Railways Official Arrested for Job Scam; 23 Victims Duped, CBI Says

The CBI has arrested the chief depot material superintendent of the Central Railways posted in Mumbai for allegedly duping more than 23 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the railways, officials said on Thursday. The agency has taken Rajesh Ramesh Nayak into custody, they said.

It is alleged that Nayak used to promise jobs in the Central Railways and had issued fake appointment letters, letters for medical examination and letters for training among others in the name of Central Railway's DPO, Mumbai, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

In return, he allegedly obtained huge undue advantage from such aspirants, the officials said. Nayak had allegedly taken more than Rs 10.57 lakh from two brothers on the pretext of getting them jobs in the railways, they said.

His alleged fraud came to the fore when their father approached the CBI with a complaint, the officials said. During searches, the CBI seized various documents that showed that more than 23 people had allegedly fallen victim to the tricks of Nayak, they said.