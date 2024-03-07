BPSC TRE 3.0: Exam Scheduled on March 16 Postponed; Details Here |

The BPSC TRE 3.0 exam, which was originally planned for March 16, 2024, has been postponed by the Bihar Public Service Commission. A new timetable for the School Teacher Written Competitive examination has been published and is available on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The registration for the recruitment drive started on February 10 and ended on February 26, 2024. The purpose of this drive is to hire 87,774 School Teachers for the organization.

According to the official announcement, the exam originally scheduled for March 16, 2024 (in a single session) has been delayed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Read Also NTA To Release NIFT 2024 Written Exam Results Soon: Check Scores Online

The notice also states that details about the exams for Class 9-10 subjects under the Education Department, Class 11-12 subjects under the Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Department, and Class 6-10 subjects under the SC & ST Welfare Department will be released at a later time.

However, the exam timetable for March 15, 2024, which includes two sessions, remains the same. The examination will take place in two sessions. The first session, from 9:30 am to 12 noon, will cover subjects for students in Classes 6 to 8, including mathematics, science, social science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Urdu. The second session, which will start at 2:30 pm and end at 5 pm, will cover subjects such as Urdu, Bengali, and other general topics.

Candidates can anticipate that the exam admit cards will be accessible on the official website starting from March 7, 2024.