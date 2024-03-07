NTA To Release NIFT 2024 Written Exam Results Soon: Check Scores Online

Representative Image | IStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to release the results of the NIFT 2024 written exam very soon. Candidates will be able to check their results online at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

The outcome for B.Des and M.Des applicants will comprise the CAT, GAT, and Total scores. Nevertheless, for other programs, only the CAT score will be shown.

The results will be accessible to all individuals who appeared for the design entrance examination.

Steps To Check Results:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided result link.

Step 3: Key in your login details.

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download for future use.

The scores from the written exams will be used to select candidates for the Situation Test/ Personal Interview (PI) in the NIFT 2024 exam, which took place on February 5, 2024. The General Ability Test (GAT) was conducted online, while the Creative Ability Test (CAT) was done offline.

Read Also UPSC CSE 2024: Extended Application Window of Civil Services Exam Closes Today

The final results of NIFT 2024 will be determined by the performance of the candidates in the written exams and the Situation Test/ PI. The written exams were held on February 5, 2024, the draft answer key was released on February 18, 2024, and the official results will be announced soon. The Situation Test/ Interview will take place in April 2024, and the final results will be declared in April 2024. Seat allocation will be done in May-June 2024.