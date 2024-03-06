UPSC CSE 2024: Extended Application Window of Civil Services Exam Closes Today

The registration and application period for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2024) is scheduled to end today, March 6. Prospective candidates can register and apply for the exam until 6 pm through the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The original deadline, which was set for March 5, was extended by one day.

Vacancy Details:

There are a total of 1,056 job openings available in different services. Out of these, 40 vacancies are set aside for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD). This includes specific allocations for candidates who are blind or have low vision (6), deaf or hard of hearing (12), have locomotor disabilities such as cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy (9), as well as those with multiple disabilities (13).

Examination Stages:

The examination process comprises two stages.

The first stage involves the preliminary examination, which consists of objective-type questions. Successful candidates proceed to the Mains round.

Mains Examination:

The Mains examination consists of two parts: a written examination comprising descriptive-type questions, followed by interviews (personality tests).

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be at least 21 years old.

Not more than 32 years old as of August 1, 2023, to be eligible for UPSC CSE 2024.

There are relaxations in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

As the deadline for the extended application period comes to an end today, it is strongly advised that those aspiring to become civil servants promptly complete their registrations in order to qualify for this esteemed examination. UPSC CSE 2024 presents a noteworthy chance for individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in the civil services and making a positive impact on the country's administration and progress.