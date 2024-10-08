Maharashtra: Vehicles Torched & Stones Pelted After Clash Breaks Out Between 2 Groups In Akola; Visuals Surface

Image From The Spot Of The Incident | ANI

Akola (Maharashtra): Two groups clashed with each other by pelting stones and torching several vehicles in Maharashtra's Akola on Monday, police said.

According to Akola police, the clash was triggered by an accident that involved an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in the Harihar Peth area of Akola city.

Statement Of Akola SP Bachan Singh

"An auto driver rammed into a bike driver in the Harihar Peth area of Akola. Both of them belong to different communities. Both auto and bike were set on fire and stone pelting was done," Akola SP Bachan Singh.

Following the dispute, the police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

"Soon the police team reached the spot and controlled the situation. We are continuously conducting patrolling in the area. Strict action will be taken against those who are involved in this," he added.

The police said that security has been heightened in the area following the clash. Additional security personnel have been deployed to maintain peace and prevent further violence, they said.

Further details awaited.