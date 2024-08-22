Maharashtra: MPSC Civil Service Prelims Examination 2024 Postponed Due To Clash With IBPS Exam

Representational Image |

The Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024, which was originally planned on August 25, has been rescheduled by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The commission stated that the new exam date will be announced after informing about the cancellation of the Civil Services Exam.

The commission has announced the exam's cancellation on its social media account.



"In the commission meeting held today, Sunday, dt. It has been decided to postpone the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 scheduled on 25th August 2024. The exam date will be announced soon," the official account of Maharashtra Public Service Commission posted on social media platform X.

MPSC Aspirants protest

Earlier on August 21, aspirants in Pune urged the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to include 258 Agriculture Department vacancies in the exam. They also protested MPSC's August 25 exam date which they said clashes with the IBPS exam because of which many will not be able to appear for it.

The notification released by the MPSC earlier stated, "The Commission has received the demand letter dated 16th August 2024 for a total of 258 posts in Maharashtra Agricultural Service Group-A and Group-B cadre. According to the examination scheme released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission on 29th December 2023, it is mentioned that the posts in Maharashtra Agricultural Service will be filled through the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Examination. However, as the demand letter for the Maharashtra Agricultural Service Examination 2024 was not received by the Commission till the publication of the advertisement on 29th December 2023 regarding the said examination, it was not possible to include the posts in the said Agricultural Service in the advertisement."