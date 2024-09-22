 Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt Between Supporters Of Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil & OBC Leader Laxman Hake In Jalna
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Clashes Erupt Between Supporters Of Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil & OBC Leader Laxman Hake In Jalna

Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt Between Supporters Of Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil & OBC Leader Laxman Hake In Jalna

Police put up barricades to prevent the supporters from reaching the venue of the hunger strike. Incidentally, OBC leader Laxman Hake is on hunger strike at Wadigodri village, where his supporters clashed with Jarange-Patil’s supporters.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
OBC Leader Laxman Hake (L) & Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil | Policenama & File Pic

Jalna: The atmosphere at Antarwali Sarati, in Jalna district, where Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil is on hunger strike, became tense on Saturday when supporters of the activist clashed with those demanding OBC reservation. As the news reached Antarwali Sarati, Jarange-Patil spoke with the leaders of Mahayuti and registered his protest.

Police put up barricades to prevent the supporters from reaching the venue of the hunger strike. Incidentally, OBC leader Laxman Hake is on hunger strike at Wadigodri village, where his supporters clashed with Jarange-Patil’s supporters.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's Health Deteriorates On 5th Day Of Hunger...
article-image

Allegation Made By Manoj Jarange-Patil

Jarange-Patil alleged that efforts were made to create a riot-like situation by preventing his supporters from reaching Antawali Sarathi. Efforts were also on to create a divide between the Maratha and Dhangar community members, even though the Dhangar community gets benefits of reservation in a different category, JarangePatil said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt Between Supporters Of Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil & OBC Leader Laxman Hake In Jalna
Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt Between Supporters Of Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil & OBC Leader Laxman Hake In Jalna
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mega Polls To Be Held Post Diwali, Model Code Of Conduct From 2nd Week Of October, Says Report
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mega Polls To Be Held Post Diwali, Model Code Of Conduct From 2nd Week Of October, Says Report
Jharkhand HC Seeks Government's Response Over 11.5-Hour Internet Suspension For JSSC CGL exam
Jharkhand HC Seeks Government's Response Over 11.5-Hour Internet Suspension For JSSC CGL exam
Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24
Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24

The activist blamed Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal for the clashes. He also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the situation.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange-Patil Demands Immediate Compensation For Crop Damage Suffered By Farmers...
article-image

About OBC leader Laxman Hake's Hunger Strike

Hake, who has been on fast since September 19 for the “protection” of the OBC quota, accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and JarangePatil of “trying to suppress the OBC reservation movement”.

Manoj Jarange-Patil Launches A Fresh Hunger Strike

Jarnage-Patil launched a fresh hunger strike on September 17 for the implementation of the draft notification declaring blood relatives of Marathas as Kunbis based on historical documents. Jarnage-Patil’s main demand is the grant of the OBC quota to Marathas in government jobs and education. Hake and Navnath Waghmare launched a counter-hunger strike to safeguard the OBC quota and scrap the draft Sage Soyare notification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt Between Supporters Of Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil & OBC Leader...

Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt Between Supporters Of Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil & OBC Leader...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mega Polls To Be Held Post Diwali, Model Code Of Conduct From 2nd Week...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mega Polls To Be Held Post Diwali, Model Code Of Conduct From 2nd Week...

Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24

Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24

'Maharashtra Will Become The Last Nail In The Coffin Of The BJP's Rule At The Centre,' Says Former...

'Maharashtra Will Become The Last Nail In The Coffin Of The BJP's Rule At The Centre,' Says Former...

'My 3 Generations Never Paid Farm Electricity Bills,' Says Union Minister & Shiv Sena Leader...

'My 3 Generations Never Paid Farm Electricity Bills,' Says Union Minister & Shiv Sena Leader...