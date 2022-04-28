e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Vehicle carrying weapons intercepted at Dhule; 89 swords, 1 dagger recovered

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

ANI
The Maharashtra Police have seized a large cache of swords from a vehicle near Songir village of Dhule and arrested four people along with it. 89 swords and 1 dagger were recovered worth Rs 7,13,600 along with the vehicle. Further investigation underway

