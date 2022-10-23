Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray demands declaration of wet drought, financial aid to farmers hit hard by floods

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the state government should not only immediately declare wet drought, as the havoc has been created by retreating rains damaging the crops, but also provide Rs 50,000 per hectare assistance to the farmers | FPJ Photo

In a bid to silence his opponents, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, in a visit to the farmers from Aurangabad and Pandharpur who were hit hard following severe rains and floods, lashed out at the Shinde-Fadnavis government for its dilly dallying over the declaration of a wet drought in Maharashtra.

Thackeray demanded that the state government should not only immediately declare wet drought, as the havoc has been created by retreating rains damaging the crops, but also provide Rs 50,000 per hectare assistance to the farmers.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the state government should not only immediately declare wet drought, as the havoc has been created by retreating rains damaging the crops, but also provide Rs 50,000 per hectare assistance to the farmers | FPJ Photo

‘’By the time the Panchnama (assessment) will be done, the plight of the farmers will worsen. Panchanamas will happen when it happens. But wet drought should be declared immediately and the farmers should get Rs 50,000 per hectare,’’ said Thackeray.

‘’Farmers do not have money to buy ration. The ration that the government is giving, the food grains come from the farmers. Therefore, there is a demand of farmers for the declaration of wet drought and the government should provide Rs 50,000 per hectare,’’ said Thackeray.

Thackeray claimed that the farmers were not interested merely in announcements which have been made by the Shinde-Fadnavis government, but that what they want is immediate financial assistance.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the state government should not only immediately declare wet drought, as the havoc has been created by retreating rains damaging the crops, but also provide Rs 50,000 per hectare assistance to the farmers | FPJ Photo

‘’This government has a drought of emotions. The Agriculture Minister did not come, Chief Minister did not come. The government is engaged in celebrations. I am not saying they should not celebrate but while celebrating the festival, it is the job of the government to see whether the people of our state are satisfied or not. However, the government is seriously failing looking at this aspect,’’ he noted.

Thackeray in response to criticism that he would conclude his visit in two hours clarified that, ‘’My visit today is symbolic. We are all in a strange situation. On one hand, Diwali is celebrated while on the other farmers are reeling under severe distress. I have not come just because I am in the opposition today. We owe to farmers.’’

He further said, ‘’During the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rule, there was a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic but it was the farmers who supported our economy. There was a major contribution of the agriculture sector to the state economy. If the farmers had not worked hard, the financial situation would have gone bankrupt.’’

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the state government should not only immediately declare wet drought, as the havoc has been created by retreating rains damaging the crops, but also provide Rs 50,000 per hectare assistance to the farmers | FPJ Photo

Thackeray slammed the rebels (without referring to Eknath Shinde and 39 others who, after staging a rebellion, formed the government with BJP), saying that those who were given everything were moving now elsewhere.

‘’How will they know the sufferings of the farmers?’’ he asked.

“There have been frequent heavy rains and cloud bursts in the last eight-ten days. The Chief Minister in his reply to heavy rains and floods in Pune city said that the civic bodies do not decide how much there will be rainfall. Similarly, CM will also reply that it is not in the hands of the government how much there will be rainfall in the agriculture fields and rural areas,’’ said Thackeray, taking a dig at the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Thackeray assured the farmers that, ‘’All parties in Maha Vikas Aghadi are with you. Don't worry, don't give up. Don't think of suicide.’’