‘Don’t worry, be patient, will do whatever is possible...’ Uddhav Thackeray assures flood-hit family ahead of Aurangabad visit

After the collapse of the MVA government following the Eknath Shinde led rebellion, Uddhav Thackeray, who now heads the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, will visit the rain and flood hit Aurangabad on October 23.

The visit will be in a bid to convey a strong signal to the farmers that the party will continue to remain with them while exposing the Shinde Fadnavis government's apathy towards them. Thackeray is expected to press for a declaration of wet drought as demanded by the opposition.

Purpose of inspection

Thackeray during his Aurangabad visit will inspect the damage caused due to retreating rains and bat for seeking immediate financial assistance to the farmers from the state government.

‘’In Marathwada for the last 15 days, the farmers have suffered a lot due to heavy rains. The crop has been severely damaged and soil has been washed away. Farmers are hit hard when Diwali is celebrated across the state. Those ruling the state are rubbing salt in the wounds of the farmers by making public statements that there is no need to declare wet drought in the state. The Shiv Sena chief Thackeray will review the damage caused by heavy rains and floods during his Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar) visit on Sunday and activate the party machinery to that the affected farmers can get the necessary assistance from the state government,‘ said Thackeray’s press advisor Harshal Pradhan.

Uddhav Thackeray assures the Chavan family over call

Earlier, Thackeray on Saturday over the phone spoke to the Chavan family from Gangapur taluka in Aurangabad district and learned about their pain. ‘’Don’t worry, be patient, we are all together,’’ assured Thackeray to the Chavan family.

Thackeray swung into action after Rishikesh Chavan’s video clip went viral in which a little boy expressed his grief that he could not buy new clothes for Diwali because the family was left with no money due to the damage caused to the crop following heavy rains and floods.

‘’Don’t give up although you are going through a severe crisis,’’ said Thackeray to Rishikesh’s father and assured that his party would do whatever is possible. He also claimed that he was also engaged in a different battle saying that ‘’Such crises come and go, we will face it, don't worry..’’

Don’t lose patience, fight calmly. We will rebuild everything,’’ said Thackeray in his telephonic conversation with the Chavan family members.