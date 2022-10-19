Maharashtra: LoP Ajit Pawar bats for declaration of wet drought in state | File Photo

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to immediately declare wet drought in the state and provide compensation to the farmers for damages.

This comes amid heavy loss of Kharif crops and the Rabi season in jeopardy due to heavy rains and floods because of long spell of the monsoon across Maharashtra.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Tomato prices touch Rs 60 per kg in retail due to extended monsoonal activities

Pawar during his meeting with Shinde said that ‘’It has been continuously raining in the state since June. Due to heavy rains and floods, the entire kharif crop has been lost and the sown crops of rabi season have also suffered huge losses. Farmers are in dire financial straits. Soil has been washed away due to rain in many places of the state and houses have collapsed on a large scale. Immovable properties have also been extensively damaged due to heavy rains.’’

He, therefore, made a strong case for the state government to step in and declare wet drought in the state. Pawar’s meeting was crucial as nearly 45 lakh farmers have been adversely affected due to the damage caused to the crops and agricultural lands following the heavy rains and floods.

Pawar brought to Shinde’s notice that the farmers, who were affected earlier due to heavy rains and floods, have not yet received compensation despite state government’s announcement during the monsoon session in the state legislature and outside. He demanded that the state government should go beyond the criteria of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Oppose raising the height of Almatti Dam

Pawar requested the Chief Minister that the state government should oppose the proposed increase in the height of Almaty Dam by the Karnataka government.

‘’In Maharashtra, the Krishna river receives Koyna, Panchganga, Dudhganga and Warna as its tributaries. Almatti Dam has been constructed on the Krishna river in Karnataka state at a distance of about 235 km from the Maharashtra-Karnataka state border. Ever since the construction of Almatti dam, the water of the Krishna riverbed has swelled on a large scale and the water enters the village on the banks of the river. Due to this, the villages along the river, agriculture and cattle are severely damaged,’’ said Pawar.

‘’Considering the geographical situation of Kolhapur and Sangli districts and the condition of floods and heavy rains till date, raising the height of Almatti Dam will not be feasible. The Maharashtra Government should raise this issue with the Union Government and the Karnataka Government and strongly oppose this,’’ Pawar said.

Minimum Wages should be paid to the Asha Workers

Pawar demanded that the government should pay minimum wages to the Asha Workers who have contributed a lot to the smooth functioning of the health system during the coronavirus pandemic. ‘’Asha Workers are the backbone of health care in the state. They work for six hours from 10 am to 4 pm but they do not get adequate and timely remuneration even after working all days. ‘’If these Asha Workers get minimum wage they will work more competently and energetically. Therefore, the government should apply the minimum wages rule to the Asha Workers,’’ he noted.

Pune-Nashik High Speed Rail Project should be launched

Pawar has urged the CM that the Pune Nashik High Speed rail project should be launched as the land acquisition work has been completed to a large extent. The state government has made a provision for land acquisition in the annual budget. ‘’As of now, the project has been approved by all levels of railway officials and the chairman of the railway board. The state government should follow up to get the approval of the Union Cabinet immediately,’’ he said.

Read Also Vande Bharat Express to run on Mumbai Solapur route, says Devendra Fadnavis