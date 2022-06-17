Maharashtra: Trump Towers' Indian developer constructing 'world's largest' rooftop terrace in Pune

New York-based The Trump Organization, which is a venture of former US President Donald Trump and his son Jr. Trump, its Indian real estate developer based in Mumbai Kalpesh Mehta has claimed that it is constructing the World's largest rooftop terrace of nearly 3 acres in South Pune.

Mehta affirmed that currently, it is India's largest rooftop terrace and once completely ready, it will be the world's largest rooftop terrace.

As currently, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore comprising nearly 2.5 acres is understood to be the largest rooftop terrace in the world.

The Pune-based rooftop terrace project comprising nearly 3 acres of open area, provides a 360-degree view of the city skyline and adjoining 200 acres of reserve forest and the Sahyadri hills from a height of 225 feet above the ground; the rooftop terrace is partially ready. It comprises a children's play area, garden, jogging track, outdoor gym, swimming pool, restaurants and dining area for its homebuyers.

A total of five towers of 17 storied each will come up as per the coming project, three are already ready. All these towers will be combined and will create 3 acres of rooftop terrace area, according to the developer.

70 per cent of units have already been sold out here. Resulting in, they have now launched another project which will come up on 6.7 acres of land parcel nearby to the existing one.

The developer explained that the concept of the world's largest rooftop terrace was thought since these five towers took over the ground space completely and left no area to develop leisure space such as gardens and other amenities. Therefore, the rooftop terrace was planned, which is now a state of art International standard deck. Besides, the interior of the building was done by the Bollywood celebrity designer Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan.

Mehta developer is known for bringing the trump brand to India, he was the one who launched Trump Tower four projects in the country, of which, two in Pune and Mumbai are already completed, while two in Gurugram and Kolkata are under construction.