Mumbai: Senior Couple, Relatives Arrested For Fatal Knife Attack Over Shop Space Dispute At Golden Pagoda | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Gorai police have arrested five persons, including a senior citizen couple, for allegedly killing a shop owner over a dispute related to shop space at Golden Pagoda, within the Gorai police station jurisdiction. The accused include 65-year-old Rolan Miranda, his wife Lizbert, and their three relatives. All have been booked for murder and remanded to police custody.

The victim, Dashrath Chavan, 37, was allegedly attacked with a knife. Locals who witnessed the assault alerted the police, following which Chavan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. The police said both the victim and accused are residents of Bhayandar but lived in different localities.

They operated food stalls near the Golden Pagoda. Chavan had earlier filed complaints against Miranda with the BMC and the forest department. Following action by the authorities, Miranda’s stall was shut down, which allegedly led to resentment. The police said Miranda believed that Chavan was responsible for the loss of income and, along with his relatives, allegedly planned the attack.

On Friday at around 11.30 pm, Miranda and his relatives allegedly attacked Chavan with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries. Locals said the accused frequently argued with Chavan over the shop space. “The victim sustained multiple stab injuries to the neck and chest and succumbed to the injuries,” a Gorai police officer added.

