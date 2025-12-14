 Mumbai: National Lok Adalat Settles 70 Cases, Recovers ₹24.57 Crore At DRT-III
On December 13, 2025, the National Lok Adalat was held at Debts Recovery Tribunal-III, Mumbai, under Sreekala Suresh’s guidance. A total of 70 cases were amicably settled, recovering Rs 24.57 crore. The event, organized with District Legal Services Authority and chaired by VN Lothey Patil, saw dedicated efforts from tribunal staff and bank officials, ensuring its success.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: National Lok Adalat Settles 70 Cases, Recovers ₹24.57 Crore At DRT-III | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The National Lok Adalat was held on December 13, 2025 at Debts Recovery Tribunal -III, Mumbai under the guidance of Sreekala Suresh, I/c Presiding Officer, DRT-III, Mumbai. A total of 70 cases were settled amicably and a sum Rs24.57 crore are recovered.

This Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). It was chaired by the Ex Presiding Officer VN Lothey Patil along with members of the Panel Prabhat Paliwal, Chief Manager (Law), Union Bank of India and Advocate Sanjana Ghogare.

All the officers and staff of the Tribunal worked very hard for smooth conduct of Lok Adalat Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar, DRT-III, Mumbai has expressed heartfelt thanks to all officers/bank officers/staff & litigants who contributed directed/indirectly in making this National Lok Adalat a success.

The Following staff of DRT-III, Mumbai, were present in the Lok Adalat Snehal TalashilkarAsst. Registrar, Parvesh Sharma, Milind Khatu, Satish Borade, Rajan Kamble, Narendra Mahamunkar, Vilas Bobhate, Ram Ingale, Kishor Indulkar, Amrendra, Priyanka Gurav.

