Navi Mumbai: All India dance festival ‘Ghungroo 2022’ to be held in Vashi on June 18

Navi Mumbai: Dance festival 'Ghungroo 2022' to be held in Vashi on June 18

The All India Dance Festival ‘Ghungroo 2022’ by Sinddhu Nair, will be held on June 18, 2022 at CIDCO Exhibition centre’s auditorium in Vashi from 1.30 pm to 9 pm. The music and dance event aims to bring harmony into lives and nourish the inner spirit by dispelling gloom and despair.

While talking to the media, Nair said that there could not have been a better time than now for holding this dance and music festival as normal life has been disrupted by lockdowns, economic downturns and lack of social interaction caused by the pandemic. It is a great platform for all deserving artists to showcase their presentations with around 500 artists (Classical, Western & Folk) all under one roof.

Noting that the pandemic has caused the theatres and auditoriums to remain closed for the past few months impacting the performing arts industry, Nair wanted the artists and institutions to find new avenues to propagate and preserve the tradition. “We have dancers coming all over India to perform different dance forms such as Yakshagana, Sattriya, Odissi, Mohiniattam, Bharatnatyam, Khatak, Kuchipudi, Garbha, Bhagda, Lavani, Sambalpuri, Salsa, Bihu, contemporary, Bollywood, Semi-Classical Fusion and so on by many reputed Artist from the Industry. The classical dance session has been curated by famous choreographer Guru Jayashree Nair,”