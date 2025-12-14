Bombay HC Slams Lenient Punishment For Police Officer Over Senior Citizens' Assault Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has expressed strong disagreement with the punishment imposed on a police officer for failing to act on repeated complaints by a senior citizen couple, who were allegedly assaulted by their alcoholic son. The action against the officer – assistant police inspector Praveen Ghutugade from Dombivali police station – was stopping of two annual increments, which the court said was not “proportionate” to the gravity of the misconduct.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the daughter of the elderly couple, seeking action against her brother for beating up their parents and against police officers of Dombivli police station for failing to register an FIR despite multiple complaints and CCTV evidence.While reviewing the action taken report submitted by the Thane Commissioner of Police, a bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and RR Bhonsale recorded that although the public prosecutor attempted to justify the decision of the supervising authority, “we are not in agreement with him”.

The court added, “It prima facie appears to us that, after a change of assignment, the respondents are trying to change its stance.” Considering that the matter had earlier been heard by a bench headed by Justice Ravindra Ghuge, the present bench, led by Justice Gadkari, directed that the petition be placed before the earlier bench for clarity, and asked the registry to take immediate steps.

The case relates to a senior citizen couple residing with their elder son in Dombivli, Thane. The son allegedly subjected his parents to repeated physical abuse. Alarmed by visible injuries, the couple’s daughter installed a CCTV camera in the house, which captured footage of the son beating the elderly parents with fists, kicks and footwear, causing bleeding injuries. Despite being shown the footage, the Dombivli police allegedly registered only non-cognisable complaints and failed to lodge an FIR.

One officer claimed he was not shown the CCTV footage, an explanation the court rejected. Describing the facts as “horrendous,” the court criticised the “audacity” of registering only non-cognisable offences in a case involving repeated violence against senior citizens. In an earlier order dated August 19, Justice Ghuge had expressed shock over police inaction and directed police protection for the couple. It also ordered the Thane Commissioner of Police to initiate disciplinary action against Ghutugade and another officer, Dhananjay Chavan.After examining the disciplinary action taken, the HC has now indicated that the adequacy of the punishment will be examined further.

