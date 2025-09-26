Maharashtra Transport Dept Cracks Down On Unauthorised App-Based Vehicles In Mumbai |

The Maharashtra State Transport Department has launched a major crackdown on unauthorised app-based taxis, rickshaws, and other vehicles operating in Mumbai. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that app-based drivers not adhering to the prescribed rules will face strict legal action. Acting on this directive, the State Transport Department has initiated a special enforcement drive.

Penalties Imposed

In the past few days alone, penalties totaling nearly Rs 3.90 lakh have been levied on over 250 vehicles found illegally operating passenger services without valid permits.

Rules for App-Based Operators

Minister Sarnaik emphasized that, according to government orders, app-based vehicle operators must possess valid permits and are required to share 80% of the fare revenue with the drivers. Additionally, operators are prohibited from charging passengers more or less than the government-mandated rates.

Complaints of Overcharging

Numerous complaints have surfaced about app-based transport services overcharging passengers in Mumbai. In response, the Transport Department has started taking direct action. It was found that some drivers were operating without proper licenses and were charging additional, unauthorized fees. As a result, FIRs have been registered at the Matunga, Santacruz, and Andheri police stations against these violators.

Objective of the Campaign

Minister Sarnaik concluded by stating that this campaign aims to protect passengers from exploitation and ensure safe travel. "The government is committed to enforcing regulations on app-based transport services, and even more stringent measures may be implemented in the near future against repeat violators," said Sarnaik.