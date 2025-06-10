Basketball Fight: Fans Throw Popcorn & Drinks At Former NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins For Showing Middle Finger; Video

Image: DeMarcus Cousins/X

Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins found himself at the center of a heated altercation during a Puerto Rican professional basketball game. Cousins, who currently plays for the Guaynabo Mets, was ejected during a tense matchup against the Vaqueros de Bayamón.

As he made his way to the locker room through the players' tunnel, fans from the opposing side began taunting the 34-year-old, escalating the situation by throwing beer and other drinks in his direction.

Tensions boiled over when Cousins, visibly angered by the barrage, appeared to respond with a middle finger gesture toward one of the hecklers. That gesture triggered a volatile reaction several fans began grabbing at Cousins and continued throwing food and beverages at him. The 6-foot-10 big man attempted to confront the crowd, but was quickly tackled and restrained by arena security and staff before the situation could escalate further.

The altercation overshadowed the final score, as the Mets fell to the Vaqueros, 101-91. The league has yet to comment on the incident or announce any disciplinary actions.

DeMarcus Cousins basketball career

Cousins first joined the Guaynabo Mets in 2023 continuing his professional basketball career after an 11-year stint in the NBA. He led them to the playoffs that season before signing with the Taiwan Beer Leopards in Taiwan's T1 League last year. However, he returned back to the team a year later

Once considered one of the league’s most dominant centers, he was drafted fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2010. He played with the Kings until 2017, before moving on to the New Orleans Pelicans, and later had brief stints with the Warriors, Rockets, Clippers, Nuggets, and Bucks. His last NBA appearance came in the 2021-22 season, splitting time between Milwaukee and Denver.