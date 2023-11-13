Maharashtra Tops In Installing Solar Pumps; CM Praises Power department | Facebook/Ekanath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra has emerged as a leading performer in the PM KUSUM scheme, empowering farmers with solar-powered water pumps and reducing their reliance on traditional electricity sources. The state has successfully installed 71,958 of these pumps in the fields of eligible farmers.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the state's Power department for achieving this milestone, stating, "This state belongs to the farmers. By securing the top position, the government has shown its commitment towards the farmers." Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Devendra Fadnavis played a pivotal role in driving the scheme forward, earning congratulations from CM Shinde and recognition for the officers in the new and renewable energy department.

CM Shinde emphasized that this achievement is just the beginning, with the state aiming to include as many farmers as possible in this scheme. Under the 'PM Kisan Urja Suraksha and Utthan Mahabhiyan' (PM KUSUM) scheme, 9,46,471 pumps have been approved at the national level, with 2,72,916 pumps already installed. Maharashtra took the lead by introducing a new policy for non-conventional and renewable energy, approving the installation of 5 lakh such pumps over the next 5 years.