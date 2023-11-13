Mumbai: War Of Words Between Two Senior Leaders Over Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Seat Causes Embarrassment To Shinde Sena

Gajanan Kirtikar (left), Ramdas Kadam (right) |

Mumbai: War of words between two major leaders of the party, Ramdas Kadam and Gajanan Kirtikar, has caused major embarrassment to the ruling faction of the Shiv Sena under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kirtikar is a sitting MP from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, while his son is with the rival faction of Shiv Sena (UBT). Kadam, a former minister in the state cabinet, is pitching for a candidature for his son Siddhesh from the same constituency. The feud started last month after Kirtikar, who turned 80, said at a program that he was tired and would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Taking a cue from the statement Kadam said, “If Kirtikar is not contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, my other son Siddhesh Kadam is willing to contest the election from this constituency”.

Kadam's assertion, however, didn't go well with Kirtikar and he stated that he is mentally and physically fit and will contest the upcoming elections.

Kadam questions Kritikar’s loyalty

Sensing Kirtikar's unwillingness to let go of the seat to anyone else, Kadam raised the issue of Kritikar’s loyalty. Kirtikar's son Amol is with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and is likely to contest the seat as Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate. "Kirtikar wants to win the seat or help his son win it," Kadam asked while replying to Kirtikar's remarks on his fitness.

Responding to Kadam’s allegations, Kirtikar, in a letter sent to CM Shinde, said, “Kadam has expressed his suspicion that I am betraying the party, but Kadam’s history of betrayal is old and there is a long list of the betrayal by him”.

“He had previously made many attempts to defeat me in the 1990 polls. Kadam had rallied workers for the defeat of his brother. All Shiv Sainiks are aware of the journey he took with Sharad Pawar from Khed village to Pune to join the NCP. Hence, Kadam should not talk about betrayal,” Kirtikar said in the letter.

Kadam, took to a local news channel, while replying back to Kirtikar's 'betrayal' barbs.

'It appears as if age has taken over him': Kadam

"Kirtikar is a senior leader. He is over 80 years old. He should have met CM Shinde and discussed the issue. But, it appears as if the age has taken over him. He appears to have lost sense. He needs a good doctor," Kadam said while speaking to the news channel.

Kadam also boasted that he had won against the fugitive gangster Dawood and that he doesn't want to get into such petty politics.

"I'm speaking publicly now, because a press note was given against me. Those who are aware of party discipline don't dare take such steps. In 1990 I was asked to contest from Khed and I won against Dawood. Why would I come here to destabilize him (Kirtikar)? Kirtikar won when I was a ShakhaPramookh. This means that he won due to the work I had done. But now he seems to be after maligning my image and hence he is giving out a press note. I condemn this act," Kadam said.

Kadam also said that the question of fielding his son from the constituency doesn't arise at all and that he had refrained from making public statements due to party discipline, but won't stop now as statements are being issued against him.

After the recent Bhujbal-Desai spat over the Maratha issue, when the state saw two of the senior cabinet ministers from the Shinde government openly issuing statements against each other, the Kadam-Kirtikar spat has exposed the soft underbelly of Shinde's own party Shiv Sena. Apart from being a major embarrassment, the spat may also cause political trouble for the Chief Minister.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)