Maharashtra To Receive ₹2,655 Crore Under RDSS After Fadnavis–Khattar Meeting

Maharashtra is set to receive a financial boost of ₹2,655 crore under the Revised Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), following a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Thursday.
Fadnavis Seeks Faster Release of Funds
During the discussion, Fadnavis urged the Centre to expedite the release of RDSS funds to strengthen the state’s power infrastructure. Khattar assured him that the amount would be sanctioned soon.
Centre Backs 8,000 MWh Battery Storage Project
Khattar also gave a positive assurance regarding Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for an upcoming 8,000 MWh battery storage project proposed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).
Battery storage systems retain surplus power generated from renewable sources and supply it during peak demand. The Centre has already approved VGF for a 4,500 MWh storage project, for which tenders have been floated. The new 8,000 MWh project, to be developed by MSEDCL, will also receive central support through viability gap funding.
Discussions on Solar Integration and Grid Challenges
The meeting also covered key issues, including:
Solar power evacuation projects,
Integration of 18 large solar plants in Maharashtra, and
Technical challenges related to grid management.
State Energy Initiatives Highlighted
Fadnavis briefed the Union Minister on several initiatives undertaken by the state’s energy department, such as the Resource Adequacy Plan, the Chief Minister Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and pump storage projects.