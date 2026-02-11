Maharashtra To Host Global AI For Agriculture Conference In Mumbai On February 22–23 | Representative Image

In a major step toward transforming agriculture through advanced technology, the Maharashtra government will host the “Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture and Investment Summit (AI for Agri 2026)” on February 22 and 23 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event is being organized under the Maharashtra Agriculture–Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025–2029 to help farmers access global technologies and adopt innovative, data-driven agricultural practices.

Global Collaboration Platform

State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane said the conference marks a significant milestone in Maharashtra’s agricultural development journey and will bring together global agricultural experts, startups, investors, financial institutions, policymakers, scientists, and farmer representatives. The event is being held in collaboration with leading international and national organizations, including the World Economic Forum, FAO, UNDP, IFAD, World Bank Group, Asian Development Bank, ICRISAT, IISc, and the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation.

Rs 500 Crore Allocation

The Maharashtra Agriculture Artificial Intelligence Policy aims to build a data-driven agricultural ecosystem through initiatives such as MahaAgriX data exchange, AI-enabled traceability systems, geospatial intelligence tools, and the farmer-centric advisory platform MahaVistar. The government has approved Rs 500 crore in the first phase for implementation.

Key Discussions Planned

The two-day conference will feature panel discussions on inclusive AI for women farmers, digital infrastructure, investment opportunities, global research collaboration, and responsible AI governance. Eminent participants include Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan.

Farmer-Centric Technologies

Farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations are expected to benefit from AI-based crop advisory, climate-resilient planning, pest early-warning systems, production forecasting, and market intelligence. A technology exhibition showcasing precision farming, geospatial analytics, climate risk tools, and digital agri-finance solutions will also be held.

Official AI Summit Event

AI for Agri 2026 has been declared an official satellite event of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, aligning Maharashtra’s initiatives with India’s broader artificial intelligence vision.

