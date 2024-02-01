Maharashtra: Tension Rises In Kolhapur’s Laxtirth Vasahat Colony After Anti-Encroachment Team Demolishes Local Madrasa

X

In a controversial move, the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment team demolished Alif Anjuman Madrasa in Laxtirth Vasahat colony, triggering strong opposition from the Muslim community on Wednesday. As per reports, during the demolition, a large crowd gathered in the area, including women and children and raised slogans. Following this, assessing the tense situation, the authorities enforced section 144 in the area to maintain law and order.

The move by the municipal corporation raises questions as reports suggest that the madrasa's appeal in court was scheduled for February 2. People from the Muslim community are asking if the court was about to hear the case regarding the alleged illegal structure, why was it razed a day before it.

Bulldozer DEVA in action #kolahpur



Jai Shree Ram 🚩 pic.twitter.com/TdLgTG2L3L — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) February 1, 2024

Finally the Illegal mosque in Kolhapur is been razed by Bulldozer as per the Court order 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/X6GnYYUDBX — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) February 1, 2024

Atmosphere in the area remains tense

As per reports, during the demolition, locals shouted slogans and expressed their disagreement which escalated tension in the area. Although police have successfully maintained peace till now with implementation of section 144 , the atmosphere in the area remains tense. Reports suggest that strict identity checks have been enforced for those moving in and out of the areas.

The Laxtirth Vasahat Peace Committee had said that the structure in question has not faced complaints from locals or the community, asserting that actions are based on external complaints. Yesterday, former corporator Anandrao Khedkar, Yuvraj Khandagale, and peace committee members demanded an extension of encroachment proceedings in light of these concerns.

Protest from Hindutva organisations

Due to its alleged unlawful status, Hindutva organisations had asked that the Alif Anjuman madrasa in Laxtirth Vasahat Colony be closed down. Following the protests of Hindutva organisations, the trust received a notice from the local corporation instructing them to remove the structure. In the meanwhile, the trust submitted a petition to the court. Following the court hearing on the petition, a temporary stay was granted for a certain period of time. Later, the court had denied the application to restrict the action in a hearing on January 23.

However, the Municipal Corporation anti-encroachment team made all the necessary preparations and headed to demolish the Madrasa on Wednesday at approximately seven in the morning. The madrasa was razed down with the help of three JCBs, a dumper, fire department vehicles, etc.