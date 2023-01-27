UP: Barabanki man booked for hoisting 'Islamic flag' at madarsa on Republic Day

Representative Image

Barabanki: A man was booked here for allegedly unfurling a green coloured 'Islamic flag' atop a madarsa on Republic Day, police on Thursday said.

The incident happened here in Hussainabad village under Subeha Police Station area.

"We received a complain that an Islamic flag was unfurled over Madrasa Ashraful Uloom Ima Imdadiya Sakeen in Hussainabad village on Republic Day," Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar Sonkar said.

The flag was green in colour with a red border at its bottom and a picture of a mosque's dome in the centre.

"We have lodged an FIR against one Asif who unfurled the flag. We were also informed that students of the Madrasa were also gathered there for Republic Day celebrations," said the SHO, adding that the matter is being investigated.

