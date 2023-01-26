e-Paper Get App
Shocking! Delhi police constable shoots himself with his official weapon

A head constable of Delhi Police committed suicide by shooting himself with his official weapon (pistol) inside the barracks of Paharganj police station, officials said on Thursday.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
New Delhi: A head constable of Delhi Police committed suicide by shooting himself with his official weapon (pistol) inside the barracks of Paharganj police station, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police the deceased constable, identified as Devendra Kumar was posted in the Jaguar team Central District.

"Devendra Kumar shot himself dead at the police station's barrack number 3. A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which the deceased has not blamed anyone and stated that he is commiting suicide due to personal reasons," police said.

Police further informed that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) after which it has been sent to his native place in Sonipat, Haryana.

Further probe is underway.

