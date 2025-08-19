Maharashtra Tehsildar Suspended Over Farewell Song, Sparks Backlash From Officers’ Federation

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Directs Suspension Of Principal Incharge | Representative Image

A controversy has erupted in Maharashtra’s revenue department after Tehsildar Prashant Thorat, recently transferred from Umri (Nanded) to Renapur (Latur), was suspended for allegedly behaving in an “unbecoming manner” during his farewell function.

During the event, Thorat sang a popular friendship song from the Bollywood film Yarana while sitting on the official tehsildar’s chair, accompanied by gestures and expressions. The video of his performance went viral on social media, drawing criticism.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that Thorat’s conduct was inappropriate for a responsible government officer, leading to his immediate suspension.

Officers’ Federation Defends Thorat

The suspension has sparked a backlash from the Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation, which has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Bawankule, urging them to reconsider the decision.

In its letter, the federation argued that:

The farewell was a personal, emotional event organized by colleagues.

Thorat’s singing was a friendly gesture, not misconduct.

Officers are already burdened with responsibilities amid staff shortages, and cordial relations with subordinates are essential.

Even senior leaders, including ministers, have often sung in public forums to connect with people.

The federation maintained that the action was “hasty, unjust, and harsh,” urging the government to withdraw the suspension. It further stated that the incident did not amount to a violation of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

Comparisons With Jalna Incident

Meanwhile, critics have compared Thorat’s suspension with another incident in Jalna, where DYSP Anant Kulkarni was caught on video kicking a protesting farmer while in uniform. Despite widespread outrage, no immediate action was taken against the police officer.

Opposition leaders and netizens have questioned why the government acted swiftly against a tehsildar for merely singing but delayed action against a police officer accused of serious misconduct.