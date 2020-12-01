Maharashtra: State’s first child-friendly cell started by Pune Police

In collaboration with city-based NGO Hope for Children, Pune police have established the child-friendly cell to protect the rights of child victims and juvenile in conflict with the law.

The cell has been set up at the Lashkar police station premises in Camp.

IIT Kanpur's director Abhay Karandikar was the chief guest of the event. Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and Karandikar inaugurated the the cell on Monday.