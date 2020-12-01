Maharashtra: State’s first child-friendly cell started by Pune Police

In collaboration with city-based NGO Hope for Children, Pune police have established the child-friendly cell to protect the rights of child victims and juvenile in conflict with the law.
The cell has been set up at the Lashkar police station premises in Camp.
IIT Kanpur's director Abhay Karandikar was the chief guest of the event. Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and Karandikar inaugurated the the cell on Monday.
Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police Sanjay Shinde, joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisve, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Bachchan Singh and Hope for Children Foundation assistant manager Shakil Shaikh were also present at the event.
The work of the child cell has been done in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 as well as the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)