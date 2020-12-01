Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 185, PCMC records 172 cases

Pune reported 185 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,69,979 on Monday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,464 with three new fatalities.

A total of 356 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,370. As of now, 1,60,145 people were discharged/ recovered. On Monday, 2,149 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,19,301.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 172 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 92,331. With one new fatality, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,629 on Monday.

On Monday, 2,395 tests were conducted taking the total count to 4,72,758.