Maharashtra: State govt sanctions Rs 120 crore for construction of hospital in Latur

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 120 crore for the construction of a district hospital in Latur, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

The hospital will be set up in the premises of an agriculture college on Nanded road in Latur city, and the land has been purchased from the college for the facility, district civil surgeon Dr Laxman Deshmukh said.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 120 crore for the construction of the hospital and purchase of equipment, and has also allotted Rs 12 crore to set up a catheterization lab, he said.

The work will be carried out following instructions of the public health department, the official added.