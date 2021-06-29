Maharashtra govt issues SOPs for Ganesh Utsav, restrict idols to 4 ft for pandals

With the shadow of coronavirus pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to restrict the height of idols installed by Ganpati Mandals in public places to only four feet during the coming Ganesh festival.

Even the Ganpati idols installed at home cannot be taller than 2 feet, said a notification issued by the Home department of the state.

The government said people should possibly worship idols made of metals, marbles or other elements instead of installing conventional ones this year. If the idols installed are made of clay or are eco-friendly, then those should be immersed at home itself. Idols should be immersed at a nearby artificial pond if it is not possible to immerse them at homes, the statement said.

The government has said that processions to mark arrival and immersion of idols will not be allowed as it attracts crowed. It also said that there should be no crowds during daily `aarti’ and noise pollution norms must be followed.

The notification also stated that Ganesh Mandals should organise aarti and darshan online as much as possible via Facebook Live, websites or cable network.



The state government also urges pandals to organise awareness campaign on Dengue, malaria, COVID-19 or organise blood donation drive instead.

All pandals must help local municipalities, police, government authorities, health officials, by following all health guidelines. There will be further guidelines issued, which must be followed.