Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Flood-Like Conditions

The Solapur Division of Central Railway has risen to the challenge with utmost dedication, ensuring safety, comfort, and timely assistance to passengers in the wake of unprecedented rainfall and subsequent flood-like conditions across its jurisdiction.

The overflowing Seena river, a tributary of the Bhima river, necessitated regulation of train operations in the Kurduvadi–Latur and Kurduvadi–Solapur sections. To address the situation, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Solapur, Dr. Sujeet Mishra, along with senior divisional officers, personally conducted on-site inspections and maintained a close vigil to safeguard passengers and minimise disruption.

Comprehensive Passenger-Centric Measures Taken:

- Train traffic was proactively diverted via the Kurduvadi–Miraj and Kurduvadi–Latur routes as per destinations. Trains bound for Solapur were short-terminated.

- In close coordination with the state transport authority, buses were arranged at Kurduvadi and Madha to facilitate onward travel for passengers.

- Help desks were set up at Solapur, Latur, Dharashiv, Kurduvadi, Mohol, Pandharpur, and Madha stations to assist and guide passengers.

- Ticket Checking Staff worked round-the-clock both at stations and on trains, extending assistance with courtesy and care.

- Catering services, including bananas and water bottles, were provided to stranded passengers, with special attention to senior citizens, women, and children.

- Medical help was promptly arranged wherever required.

- Regular updates shared via the official Solapur Division Twitter (X) handle and local WhatsApp groups of passenger associations.

- Bulk SMS messages sent to passengers.

- Public announcements made at stations for real-time updates.

- Adequate cash arrangements for timely refunds.

- Deployment of additional ticket checking staff and CCIs at key stations.

DRM, Sr. DEN (Central) and Sr. DSO closely monitored the situation and the Control Office functions were overseen by Sr. DOM and Sr. DCM, ensuring smooth coordination.

Throughout the night and the following day, the dedicated staff of Solapur Division worked tirelessly to assist passengers with compassion, courtesy, and efficiency. Their relentless efforts ensured the safe movement of trains, minimised passenger inconvenience, and upheld the Railway’s commitment to public service during this challenging time.

