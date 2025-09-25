 Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Flood-Like Conditions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Flood-Like Conditions

Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Flood-Like Conditions

The Solapur Division of Central Railway has risen to the challenge with utmost dedication, ensuring safety, comfort, and timely assistance to passengers in the wake of unprecedented rainfall and subsequent flood-like conditions across its jurisdiction.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Flood-Like Conditions |

The Solapur Division of Central Railway has risen to the challenge with utmost dedication, ensuring safety, comfort, and timely assistance to passengers in the wake of unprecedented rainfall and subsequent flood-like conditions across its jurisdiction.

The overflowing Seena river, a tributary of the Bhima river, necessitated regulation of train operations in the Kurduvadi–Latur and Kurduvadi–Solapur sections. To address the situation, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Solapur, Dr. Sujeet Mishra, along with senior divisional officers, personally conducted on-site inspections and maintained a close vigil to safeguard passengers and minimise disruption.

Comprehensive Passenger-Centric Measures Taken:

- Train traffic was proactively diverted via the Kurduvadi–Miraj and Kurduvadi–Latur routes as per destinations. Trains bound for Solapur were short-terminated.

FPJ Shorts
US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' - What Is It?
US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' - What Is It?
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister Sanjay Shirsat Orders Immediate Panchnamas For Rain-Hit Farmers
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister Sanjay Shirsat Orders Immediate Panchnamas For Rain-Hit Farmers
'Mumbai Indians Ke Kiye Consider Karo': Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Making Hilarious Request To Hardik Pandya After IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game; Video
'Mumbai Indians Ke Kiye Consider Karo': Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Making Hilarious Request To Hardik Pandya After IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game; Video
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Pulls Down 11,563 Illegal Banners In Post-Ganeshotsav Drive As State Accepts Justice...
article-image

- In close coordination with the state transport authority, buses were arranged at Kurduvadi and Madha to facilitate onward travel for passengers.

- Help desks were set up at Solapur, Latur, Dharashiv, Kurduvadi, Mohol, Pandharpur, and Madha stations to assist and guide passengers.

- Ticket Checking Staff worked round-the-clock both at stations and on trains, extending assistance with courtesy and care.

- Catering services, including bananas and water bottles, were provided to stranded passengers, with special attention to senior citizens, women, and children.

- Medical help was promptly arranged wherever required.

Read Also
Group Of Men Stand On Government Bus & Wave Palestinian Flag In Hyderabad; Arrested After VIDEO Goes...
article-image

- Regular updates shared via the official Solapur Division Twitter (X) handle and local WhatsApp groups of passenger associations.

- Bulk SMS messages sent to passengers.

- Public announcements made at stations for real-time updates.

- Adequate cash arrangements for timely refunds.

- Deployment of additional ticket checking staff and CCIs at key stations.

DRM, Sr. DEN (Central) and Sr. DSO closely monitored the situation and the Control Office functions were overseen by Sr. DOM and Sr. DCM, ensuring smooth coordination.

Read Also
Curfew Imposed In Leh, Heavy Security Deployed; 4 Dead & 50 Detained Amid Violent Clashes - VIDEO
article-image

Throughout the night and the following day, the dedicated staff of Solapur Division worked tirelessly to assist passengers with compassion, courtesy, and efficiency. Their relentless efforts ensured the safe movement of trains, minimised passenger inconvenience, and upheld the Railway’s commitment to public service during this challenging time.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CSMIA Passengers Move From Traditional Counters To Self-Check-In & Baggage Drop, DigiYatra...

Mumbai: CSMIA Passengers Move From Traditional Counters To Self-Check-In & Baggage Drop, DigiYatra...

Palghar: Locals Protest Against Jindal Port At Murbe Bay, Cite ‘Scientific Errors’ In Report

Palghar: Locals Protest Against Jindal Port At Murbe Bay, Cite ‘Scientific Errors’ In Report

Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Flood-Like Conditions

Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Flood-Like Conditions

After Malegaon Acquittal, Lt Col Purohit Promoted As Colonel; 'Brilliant' Officer's Rightful Rise...

After Malegaon Acquittal, Lt Col Purohit Promoted As Colonel; 'Brilliant' Officer's Rightful Rise...

Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Inspects Flood Damage In Renapur Taluka

Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Inspects Flood Damage In Renapur Taluka