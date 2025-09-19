Maharashtra: Shahapur's Varaswadi Gets Electricity For The First Time In 78 Years

The villagers of Shahapur rejoiced after receiving electricity for the first time in 78 years, ending decades of darkness since Independence. Power supply reached Varaswadi, a remote hamlet in the tribal-dominated Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra’s Thane district, located 40 km from Shahapur and about 90 km from Thane.

Ashish Roy, Deputy Executive Engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), confirmed that 15 houses, with around 60 to 80 residents, have been electrified. “A new 63 KVA transformer and 67 poles worth Rs 59.24 lakh have been installed, bringing electricity to homes and streetlights in Varaswadi,” he said.

Officials said the project had been approved by the district collector two years ago. Due to the hamlet’s location in a forested area, multiple permissions were required, including approvals from the forest department. Poles had to be installed along a route where there were no roads, making the work even more challenging.

The Varaswadi is situated on the hillside, and therefore there are no roads. It had very difficult to take the transformer to the spot. However, with the help of the villagers' efforts to reach it, the electrical work was later completed, and finally, our home's darkness was gone.

Varaswadi, a small tribal settlement about 3 km from the nearest main road in Fugale village, erupted in celebration as electricity finally arrived. “Our darkness has ended after 78 years. Now, we can celebrate Diwali with lights like others,” a villager said, expressing hope that more basic amenities and development will follow.

Residents marked the historic moment with firecrackers and loud cheers as their homes lit up for the first time.

