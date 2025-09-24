Panvel Court Racket: Two More Arrested For Forging Minor Certificates Using Fake Court Seals | Representative Image

Panvel city police have arrested two more individuals from Mumbai in connection with the bogus minor certificate racket at Panvel Court. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Salim Iliyaz Shaikh (42), a resident of Bhendi Bazaar, and Mohammad Mumtaz Makbul Husain (32), a resident of Dharavi. Police revealed that the duo had prepared fake court seals for a lawyer involved in the case. Both were produced in court and remanded in police custody.

How the Case Surfaced

The case came to light when builder Ladhvaji Patel (57), a resident of Vashi, required a minor certificate from the court to complete a land purchase in Ulwe Sector-17. Although Patel had filed an application in court, the process was delayed. Sagar Gharat, a resident of Ovale, assured Patel through a lawyer that he would procure the certificate quickly. On September 10, Gharat handed over a copy of a court order with the minor certificate to Patel.

Verification Reveals Forgery

When the document—bearing the signature and seal of Additional Sessions Judge D.E. Kothlikar—was verified at the Panvel court, it was found to be entirely fake. Patel, through his lawyer, produced Gharat before the court, where he claimed that the document had been provided by advocate V.K. Sharma of Kharghar. Following this, police booked Sharma for forgery and arrested him on September 15.

Investigation Leads to Further Arrests

Subsequent investigation revealed that Sharma had obtained the fake seals from Salim Shaikh and Mumtaz Husain. Police also discovered that the duo had got the seals made through a differently-abled person, who has now been served a notice.

“This is a serious case of forgery involving fake court seals and orders. Further investigation is underway,” said Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Powar.