Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Advocate, Searches For Inspector In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai: The officers of the Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have arrested an advocate and are on the lookout for an inspector in a bribery case, officials said on Wednesday.

Accused Identified

The arrested advocate has been identified as A.S. Singh and the police inspector who is currently at-large is Rohit Sawant, posted at the railway crime branch office at Dadar.

Bribe Demand Details

According to the ACB, the complainant was told by a relative of his that he would have to pay Rs 10 lakh to police inspector Rohit Sawant for not arresting him in the case registered this year at Bandra Government Railway Police station. The said thing was communicated to the relative by advocate Singh on behalf of the inspector.

Trap Operation and Arrest

"On 13/09/2025, the complainant met advocate Singh and gave him Rs 5 lakh for not arresting his relative in the said case. Singh then took the complainant to inspector Sawant who asked for the remaining bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh," the ACB said in a statement.

Thereafter, advocate Singh and inspector Sawant repeatedly contacted the complainant through WhatsApp calls and started demanding the remaining bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh. However, as the complainant did not want to bribe, he approached the ACB office on 18/09/2025 and filed a complaint, officials said.

A verification into the allegations made by the ACB revealed that Singh had finally settled for Rs 4.50 lakh bribe after negotiations. A trap was laid and Singh was caught red-handed by an ACB team when he accepted the bribe amount of Rs 4.50 lakh from the complainant. Singh had also phone called inspector Sawant and informed him about having received the bribe amount.

