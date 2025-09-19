Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 3 BMC Officials For Allegedly Demanding Bribes

Mumbai ACB arrests three BMC officials for allegedly taking bribes in Solid Waste Management departments | Representative Pic

Mumbai: In two separate cases, the Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have arrested three civic officials for allegedly demanding a bribe.

First Case: Bribe Demand in P/North Ward

According to the ACB, in the first case, the complainant works as a cleaner in the P/North Ward, Solid Waste Management department of the BMC. As per the ACB, the complainant had an altercation with the mukadam and junior supervisor Prashant Kasare over his attendance. The complainant had claimed that on September 15 he had met supervisor Santosh Mohkar who allegedly demanded a bribe from him to settle the matter.

The complainant who did not wish to pay the bribe visited the ACB office the next day and filed a complaint. On Friday, the ACB team laid a trap and arrested Kasare and Mohakar, while the latter allegedly received a bribe amount of Rs 7500 from the complainant.

Second Case: Bribe Demand in L/Ward

In the second case, the complainant who works as a cleaner in the L/Ward, Solid Waste Management department of the BMC, in his complaint to the ACB claimed that he has medical issues and had requested junior supervisor Suresh Surkule to provide him another worker to help him with work and allocate him a fixed road. The complainant had alleged that Surkule had demanded a bribe from him after which he approached the ACB and filed a complaint.

Also Watch:

The ACB team laid a trap on Friday and caught Surkule red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe amount of Rs 8000 from the complainant.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/