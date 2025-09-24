 Kandivali Gas Explosion: Seven, Including Six Women, Critically Injured In Catering Kitchen Blast
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKandivali Gas Explosion: Seven, Including Six Women, Critically Injured In Catering Kitchen Blast

Kandivali Gas Explosion: Seven, Including Six Women, Critically Injured In Catering Kitchen Blast

The victims have been taken to the National Burns Centre in Airoli, Kaustubh Hospital, and Aum Superspeciality Hospital in Borivali. All seven victims are in critical condition.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Policeman stands guard near the site of a gas explosion at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, Kandivali, Mumbai. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Seven people, including six women, suffered severe burn injuries of up to 90% after a gas cylinder exploded in a catering service kitchen in Kandivali’s Akurli area. The victims have been taken to the National Burns Centre in Airoli, Kaustubh Hospital, and Aum Superspeciality Hospital in Borivali. All seven victims are in critical condition.

Incident Location and Time

The explosion occurred at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, besides, opposite ESIC Hospital, Military Road, Akurli Cross Road No. 3, Kandivali East. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received the report at 9:05 AM on Wednesday morning.

Establishment Details

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Advocate, Searches For Inspector In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Advocate, Searches For Inspector In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case
Maharashtra News: Minister Manikrao Kokate Announces Youth Policy To Be Shaped Through Active Participation Of State’s Young Citizens
Maharashtra News: Minister Manikrao Kokate Announces Youth Policy To Be Shaped Through Active Participation Of State’s Young Citizens
Samskrita Bharati Launches Free 10-Day Online Spoken Sanskrit Campaign In Konkan Region
Samskrita Bharati Launches Free 10-Day Online Spoken Sanskrit Campaign In Konkan Region
Mumbai News: Andheri Resident Alleges Housing Society Failed To Refund ₹3.09 Lakh Despite Deputy Registrar Orders
Mumbai News: Andheri Resident Alleges Housing Society Failed To Refund ₹3.09 Lakh Despite Deputy Registrar Orders

According to sources, the kitchen was operated by 'Shivani Caterers' and did not hold the required permissions from the local ward office, police, or fire brigade.

“The shop was around 10x12 square feet, and a catering services kitchen was running there. The owners had shifted to the place two days ago, carrying the business from two shops ahead in the same building. The establishment did not have fire safety clearances,” said Deputy Fire Officer Harish Shetty.

Victim Details and Hospitalization

The victims taken to the National Burns Centre in Airoli include Shivani Gandhi (51) – 70% burn; Nitu Gupta (31) – 80% burn; Janaki Gupta (39) – 70% burn; and Manaram Kumavat (55) – 40% burn.

Read Also
Mumbai: 7 People Suffer Severe Burns In Fire Caused By Gas Leak In Akurli, Kandivali
article-image

Raksha Joshi (47) – 85 to 90% burn was admitted to Kasturba Hospital, while Durga Gupta (30) – 85 to 90% burn and Poonam (28) – 90% burn were taken to Aum Superspeciality Hospital, Borivali.

Cause and Fire Brigade Statement

“The victims were transferred to Aum Hospital, Borivali, and the National Burns Centre in Airoli. Their conditions are critical. The severe burn injuries were caused by a cylinder blast, resulting in an instant massive fire,” the fire officer said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Advocate, Searches For Inspector In ₹10 Lakh Bribery...

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Advocate, Searches For Inspector In ₹10 Lakh Bribery...

Maharashtra News: Minister Manikrao Kokate Announces Youth Policy To Be Shaped Through Active...

Maharashtra News: Minister Manikrao Kokate Announces Youth Policy To Be Shaped Through Active...

Samskrita Bharati Launches Free 10-Day Online Spoken Sanskrit Campaign In Konkan Region

Samskrita Bharati Launches Free 10-Day Online Spoken Sanskrit Campaign In Konkan Region

Mumbai News: Andheri Resident Alleges Housing Society Failed To Refund ₹3.09 Lakh Despite Deputy...

Mumbai News: Andheri Resident Alleges Housing Society Failed To Refund ₹3.09 Lakh Despite Deputy...

Thane Crime: Ambernath Police Arrest Couple With Drugs, Thinner And Cough Syrup Worth Over ₹2.5...

Thane Crime: Ambernath Police Arrest Couple With Drugs, Thinner And Cough Syrup Worth Over ₹2.5...