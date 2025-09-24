 Mumbai: 7 People Suffer Severe Burns In Fire Caused By Gas Leak In Akurli, Kandivali
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 7 People Suffer Severe Burns In Fire Caused By Gas Leak In Akurli, Kandivali

Mumbai: 7 People Suffer Severe Burns In Fire Caused By Gas Leak In Akurli, Kandivali

Seven people, of which six are women suffered severe burns upto 90%, in Kandivali's Akurli area after a fire that erupted due to potential LPG gas leak. Four injured are taken to ESCI hospital. Three were taken to BDBA hospital and now are transferred to Kasturba hospital for further treatment.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 7 People Suffer Severe Burns In Fire Caused By Gas Leak In Akurli, Kandivali | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Seven people, of which six are women suffered severe burns upto 90%, in Kandivali's Akurli area after a fire that erupted due to potential LPG gas leak. Four injured are taken to ESCI hospital. Three were taken to BDBA hospital and now are transferred to Kasturba hospital for further treatment.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, Besides, Opposite ESIC hospital, Military Road, Akurli Cross Road No 3, Kandivali East, and reported this morning at 9.05 am to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. 

The injured taken to ESCI hospital are identified as : Shivani Gandhi (51), 70% burn; Nitu Gupta (31); 80% burn, Janaki Gupta (39), 70% burn and Manaram Kumacat (55), 40% burn. The injured transferred to Kasturba hospital are identified as: Raksha Joshi (47), 85 to 90% burn; Durga Gupta (30), 85 to 90% burn and Poonam (28), 90% burn injury.

FPJ Shorts
Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Late-Night After Suspension, Stresses He Never Joked About Charlie Kirk Killing
Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Late-Night After Suspension, Stresses He Never Joked About Charlie Kirk Killing
IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Releases Today At ibps.in; Exam On October 4, 5 & 11
IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Releases Today At ibps.in; Exam On October 4, 5 & 11
Maharashtra Rains: Floods Wreak Havoc In Latur, Dharashiv & Neighbouring Region; 8 Dead So Far - 10 Points | VIDEOS
Maharashtra Rains: Floods Wreak Havoc In Latur, Dharashiv & Neighbouring Region; 8 Dead So Far - 10 Points | VIDEOS
FIR Filed Against Noida's Presidium School Management As Mother Seeks Justice In 10-Year-Old Daughter’s Mysterious Death
FIR Filed Against Noida's Presidium School Management As Mother Seeks Justice In 10-Year-Old Daughter’s Mysterious Death
Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Removes 10,000 Kg Of Dead Fish & Waste From Banganga Tank After Pitru Paksha Rituals
article-image

As per details from disaster management, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, edibles, LPG cylinder, main valve, leaked LP Gas regulator, gas stove etc in the ground plus one floored shop. 

The fire was extinguished at 9.33 am.

The condition of the injured is said to be critical and they are under treatment. 

Further information in the incident is awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Floods Wreak Havoc In Latur, Dharashiv & Neighbouring Region; 8 Dead So Far - 10...

Maharashtra Rains: Floods Wreak Havoc In Latur, Dharashiv & Neighbouring Region; 8 Dead So Far - 10...

Mumbai: 7 People Suffer Severe Burns In Fire Caused By Gas Leak In Akurli, Kandivali

Mumbai: 7 People Suffer Severe Burns In Fire Caused By Gas Leak In Akurli, Kandivali

Mumbai: BMC Removes 10,000 Kg Of Dead Fish & Waste From Banganga Tank After Pitru Paksha Rituals

Mumbai: BMC Removes 10,000 Kg Of Dead Fish & Waste From Banganga Tank After Pitru Paksha Rituals

Maharashtra Govt Mulls Monetising 'Golden Data' Of Welfare Scheme Beneficiaries

Maharashtra Govt Mulls Monetising 'Golden Data' Of Welfare Scheme Beneficiaries

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Full Govt Support As CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Full Govt Support As CM Devendra Fadnavis,...