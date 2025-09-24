Mumbai: 7 People Suffer Severe Burns In Fire Caused By Gas Leak In Akurli, Kandivali | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Seven people, of which six are women suffered severe burns upto 90%, in Kandivali's Akurli area after a fire that erupted due to potential LPG gas leak. Four injured are taken to ESCI hospital. Three were taken to BDBA hospital and now are transferred to Kasturba hospital for further treatment.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, Besides, Opposite ESIC hospital, Military Road, Akurli Cross Road No 3, Kandivali East, and reported this morning at 9.05 am to the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The injured taken to ESCI hospital are identified as : Shivani Gandhi (51), 70% burn; Nitu Gupta (31); 80% burn, Janaki Gupta (39), 70% burn and Manaram Kumacat (55), 40% burn. The injured transferred to Kasturba hospital are identified as: Raksha Joshi (47), 85 to 90% burn; Durga Gupta (30), 85 to 90% burn and Poonam (28), 90% burn injury.

As per details from disaster management, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, edibles, LPG cylinder, main valve, leaked LP Gas regulator, gas stove etc in the ground plus one floored shop.

The fire was extinguished at 9.33 am.

The condition of the injured is said to be critical and they are under treatment.

Further information in the incident is awaited.

