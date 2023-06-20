Maharashtra Sees Alarming Rise In 2-Wheeler Accidents, 16 Fatalities Reported In A Week (Representative Image) | FPJ

In the span of a week, from June 10th to June 16th, Maharashtra witnessed a distressing surge in the number of accidents involving two-wheelers on its highways. According to Ravinder Singal, the Additional Director General of Police, a total of 13 accidents occurred during this period, resulting in the tragic loss of 16 lives. Three individuals sustained serious injuries, while five others suffered minor injuries. The most unfortunate aspect of these accidents was the fact that none of the victims were wearing helmets.

ADGP Shares Information On Social Media

Singal, who oversees the highway department, took to Twitter on June 17th to express his concern about the situation. He emphasized the urgent need for vehicle speed control as a fundamental requirement for safe riding and driving on the roads. Singal's statement highlights the importance of responsible and cautious behavior by all road users, especially two-wheeler riders.

Disregard For Basic Rules Cause Accidents

However, the issue of dangerous driving habits among two-wheeler riders did not escape the attention of social media users. One Twitter user attributed the high number of fatalities to the reckless behavior of bikers who often disregard basic traffic rules. This user suggested that helmets could have potentially saved lives in many cases.

Expert Speaks

"The alarming rise in two-wheeler accidents and the subsequent loss of lives in Maharashtra has raised concerns about road safety in the region. The lack of safety measures, particularly the failure to wear helmets, has been identified as a significant factor contributing to the severity of injuries and fatalities in these incidents. Additionally, the presence of dangerous driving habits among two-wheeler riders, including a disregard for traffic rules, poses a significant risk to themselves and other road users" said a traffic expert.

"Stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, along with public awareness campaigns emphasizing the importance of following traffic rules and wearing helmets, are among the potential solutions that could help mitigate the rising number of accidents" he said.