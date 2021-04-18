Maharashtra Remdesivir row: RTI activist raises questions over how Devendra Fadnavis, BJP could obtain drug

Right-to-Information activist Saket Gokhale has raised questions over how Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis or the BJP, as private players, could obtain a crucial drug when its sale is allowed only to the state government. In a series of tweets, he asked how “in the midst of a severe shortage why was BJP hoarding 4.75 crores worth of Remdesivir in their party office (just like in Gujarat)”. “And most importantly - while @nawabmalikncp ji showed yesterday that the Central govt had stopped supplies of Remdesivir to Maharashtra govt, then how was BJP’s Fadnavis allowed to procure it sneakily without informing the state govt? That too stock worth 4.75 crores?” another tweet read.

Gokhale slammed Fadnavis and the BJP for rushing to the police station after Bruck Pharma company director Rajesh Dokina was summoned for inquiry.

“Last night, Vile Parle police station seized Rs 4.74 crore worth of Remdesivir vials that were being secretly moved by Gujarat company. Suddenly, @Dev_Fadnavis shows up at the police station last night & says BJP ordered those vials from Daman and Gujarat.”