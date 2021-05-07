Maharashtra records 54,022 new COVID-19 cases, 898 deaths on May 7; active cases at 6,54,788

Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state is showing early signs of plateauing. On Friday, the state recorded 54,022 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,54,788. Besides, 898 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 74,413.
37,386 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 42,65,326. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.36%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.
Currently, 38,41,431 people are in home quarantine and 28,860 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 8335 new cases on Friday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8081 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 13890 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 5110 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2679, Latur circle 3379, Akola circle 4632, and Nagpur circle recorded 7916 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Meanwhile, with the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government is setting up a paediatric task force to create infrastructure for the treatment of children, health minister Rajesh Tope said.
More than 1.30 lakh minors in the state have been infected by coronavirus during the second wave which began around February 15, as per official data.
"A paediatric task force is being set up to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 where children could also get infected. We will need new designs for isolation or treatment centres because generally mother has to stay with the child," Tope said.
