Maharashtra records 54,022 new COVID-19 cases, 898 deaths on May 7; active cases at 6,54,788

Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state is showing early signs of plateauing. On Friday, the state recorded 54,022 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,54,788. Besides, 898 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 74,413.

37,386 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 42,65,326. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.36%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Currently, 38,41,431 people are in home quarantine and 28,860 people are in institutional quarantine.